Chara, Keith and Weber named Norris Trophy finalists

Apr 27, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw (65) celebrates scoring a goal with defenseman Duncan Keith (2) and defenseman Michal Rozsival (32) during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at the United Center. Chicago won 5-1 to take the series 4 games to 1. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins, Duncan Keith of the Chicago Blackhawks and Shea Weber of the Nashville Predators were named finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, given to the top defenseman, the NHL said on Monday.

Chara, a six-time finalist who won the award in the 2008-09 season, averaged a team-high 24:39 of ice time per game, nearly three minutes more than the next-closest player, and also placed in the top 10 among NHL defensemen in goals (17), plus/minus (+25), power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (3).

Keith, a two-time finalist who captured the award for the NHL’s 2009-10 campaign, led all defensemen with 55 assists and ranked second among blueliners with 61 points while playing a team-high average of 24:38 per game.

Weber, a two-time runner-up for the Norris Trophy, ranked first among defensemen with 23 goals and set a franchise record for points by a blueliner with 56, leading the Predators in scoring for the second consecutive season.

The award winner will be named June 24 at the NHL awards ceremony in Las Vegas.