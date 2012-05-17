FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oilers will not renew coach Renney's contract
May 17, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

Oilers will not renew coach Renney's contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The struggling Edmonton Oilers will not renew head coach Tom Renney’s contract after two losing seasons, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Thursday.

Renney, who was a head coach with the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers before joining Edmonton in 2010, had a 57-85-22 record in two seasons with the Oilers, finishing last overall in 2011 and second last in 2012.

The Oilers, who have not made the playoffs since losing in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006, finished the 2011-12 season 21 points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Simon Evans

