Oilers name Eakins as new head coach

Dallas Eakins shakes hands with Edmonton Oilers' General Manager Craig MacTavish (R) during a news conference announcing Eakins' hiring as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - The Edmonton Oilers appointed Dallas Eakins as the National Hockey League club’s new head coach on Monday, replacing the fired Ralph Krueger.

Eakins, 46, has been the head coach of the minor league American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies since 2009.

As a player, Eakins competed for the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames.

The Oilers finished 12th in the Western Conference last season, 10 points off the final playoff spot The team has not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2006.