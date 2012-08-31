Oilers sign forward Eberle to six-year extension

Jordan Eberle of the Edmonton Oilers arrives for the 2012 NHL Awards show at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - All-Star forward Jordan Eberle has signed a six-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers that will keep him with the team through the 2018-19 season.

While no financial details were disclosed by the Oilers, media reports said the 22-year-old’s deal was worth $36 million.

Eberle led the team in scoring last season with a career-high 34 goals and 42 assists in 78 games, earning a spot in the 2012 NHL All-Star Game in Ottawa.

“I‘m pretty excited,” Eberle said on a conference call on Thursday. “It’s something I’ve been working on in the last little bit here. With Taylor getting his done last week, I was pretty anxious.”

Eberle’s good friend and room mate, forward Taylor Hall, signed a seven-year, $42 million extension just over a week ago.

”We want to be the core guys on this team,“ Eberle said. ”Throughout the negotiations we’ve been talking to each other about what we want to do.

“With the direction the team’s going, especially with a couple of acquisitions this summer and with the team being a year older, we’re going to have a reputation of a winning team here soon.”

The Oilers failed to reach the playoffs this year for the sixth straight season since they last contested the Stanley Cup finals in 2006.