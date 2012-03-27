Oilers' Hall to have season-ending surgery

Edmonton Oilers left wing Taylor Hall (4) looks on during their NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, California March 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Edmonton Oilers second-leading scorer Taylor Hall will miss the rest of the National Hockey League (NHL) season to have shoulder surgery, the team said on Tuesday.

The Oilers, who have six regular season games remaining and are assured of missing the playoffs, said Hall will need up to six months recovering from left shoulder surgery.

Hall, the top pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, initially suffered the injury playing junior hockey four years ago but it became a more serious concern since getting hit during a November game.

“It’s been bugging me at certain points in time and it’s gotten to the point now where I need to have surgery,” Hall told reporters. “I’ve been playing with a pretty bad shoulder a lot this year, and I‘m excited to see what it’ll be like when I have a new one.”

Hall, who has not played since suffering a concussion earlier this month, has 53 points in 61 games this season.

It marks the second consecutive campaign cut short by injury as Hall missed the closing weeks of last season with an ankle injury suffered while falling awkwardly during a fight with an opponent.