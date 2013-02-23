FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oilers' Hall suspended two games for kneeing
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 23, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Oilers' Hall suspended two games for kneeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Edmonton Oilers' (L-R) Taylor Hall, Sam Gagner, Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Justin Schultz celebrate a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - Edmonton Oilers forward Taylor Hall has been suspended for two games for kneeing Minnesota Wild forward Cal Clutterbuck, the National Hockey League said on Friday.

The incident occurred late in the third period of Edmonton’s 3-1 loss on Thursday when Hall rammed into Clutterbuck, sending him out of the game.

Hall, who is tied for the Oilers’ lead in scoring with 16 points, was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.