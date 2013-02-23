Oilers' Hall suspended two games for kneeing

(Reuters) - Edmonton Oilers forward Taylor Hall has been suspended for two games for kneeing Minnesota Wild forward Cal Clutterbuck, the National Hockey League said on Friday.
The incident occurred late in the third period of Edmonton’s 3-1 loss on Thursday when Hall rammed into Clutterbuck, sending him out of the game.
Hall, who is tied for the Oilers’ lead in scoring with 16 points, was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.
Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Gene Cherry