Scrivens makes record saves in Oilers victory
January 30, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Scrivens makes record saves in Oilers victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29, 2014; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goalie Ben Scrivens (30) stops a shot during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Rexall Place. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Edmonton goaltender Ben Scrivens set an NHL record for saves in a shutout with 59 stops Wednesday as he guided the Oilers past the San Jose Sharks.

Despite being blitzed with endless shots from one of the Western Conference’s top teams, Scrivens stood up to produce a memorable night.

“It’s one of those nights, very fortunate. I owe the shot-keeper a beer, I think,” Scrivens told reporters after the team’s 3-0 victory.

“I had an awful, awful warm-up, so it was an inauspicious start, but it was one of those things where you try not to look at the forest while you’re in the trees and focus on the process and give yourself a chance to make that save.”

Scrivens’ performance topped the previous record for saves in a shutout in the expansion era, which was set by Mike Smith, who had 54 for the Phoenix Coyotes in a 2-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 3, 2012.

Scrivens also set a franchise record for saves in a game for the Oilers, who won their third straight game.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
