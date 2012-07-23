Oilers sign top pick Yakupov to three-year contract

Nail Yakupov puts on his new jersey after being picked by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

(Reuters) - The Edmonton Oilers signed the top pick in this year’s National Hockey League (NHL) draft, Russian forward Nail Yakupov, on a three-year entry-level contract, the team said on Monday.

The 18-year-old Yakupov had 31 goals and 38 assists in 42 games last season for the Ontario Hockey League’s Sarnia Sting and won a silver medal at this year’s world junior championship.

“We’re very happy to sign Nail to a three-year contract. He’s an extremely talented and passionate young man who we feel will be an integral part of our team for many years to come,” Oilers General Manager Steve Tambellini said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yakupov joins an Oilers that has not made the playoffs since losing in the Stanley Cup final in 2006 and finished last season with the second-worst record in the NHL.