Outdoor game between Kings and Ducks set for Dodger Stadium

(Reuters) - The Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings will face off against the Anaheim Ducks at Dodger Stadium next January, the National Hockey League announced on Monday.

The game is the latest addition to the NHL’s Stadium Series, which will kick off on New Year’s Day with the Winter Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium.

The series will also include a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 1 at Soldier Field, home of the NFL Chicago Bears.

The NHL is also believed to be considering two games at Yankee Stadium, featuring the New York Rangers, and another contest in Vancouver, prior to the Sochi Winter Games.

The NHL has been staging outdoor in some of baseball’s iconic ballparks for a decade but Dodgers Stadium will be by far the most exotic and challenging venue.

The game at Dodgers Stadium is scheduled for January 25 when fans may still be wearing shorts and T-shirts, in contrast to the game in Michigan where spectators will be bundled up in snowsuits.

“Dodger Stadium has been home to many unique and special moments over the past 51 years,” said Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten. “We’ll add another first in 2014 when the Dodger Stadium infield turns to ice.”