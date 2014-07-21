FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirilenko calls off engagement with Capitals' Ovechkin
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 21, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Kirilenko calls off engagement with Capitals' Ovechkin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's Alexander Ovechkin celebrates after winning their men's ice hockey World Championship final game against Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

(Reuters) - Russian tennis player Maria Kirilenko has called off her engagement to Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin, R-Sport said on Monday, as another high-profile sporting romance hit the rocks.

Just two months after newly crowned British Open champion Rory McIlroy and Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki called it quits, Ovechkin, a three-time National Hockey League most valuable player, and Kirilenko have also split.

”I have decided to terminate the engagement,“ said Kirilenko, who announced the breakup through the Russian Tennis Federation press service. ”There are many reasons but do not want to go into details.

“I respect Sasha as a person and athlete and I sincerely wish him continued athletic success.”

Kirilenko, winner of six WTA singles titles, and Ovechkin met in 2011 and were engaged in 2012.

Perhaps things will look up professionally for each of them, as McIlroy went on to lift the Claret Jug at Hoylake for his third major championship triumph, while Wozniacki claimed the winner’s trophy in the Istanbul tournament on Sunday.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.