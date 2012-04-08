FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rangers draw Senators, Canucks face Kings in playoffs
#Sports News
April 8, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 6 years

Rangers draw Senators, Canucks face Kings in playoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Young New York Rangers fans cheer for Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist after the rangers were beaten by the Washington Capitals during their NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Eastern Conference champion the New York Rangers will play Ottawa Senators and West winner Vancouver Canucks face the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs next week.

Pairings for the quarter-final round were decided in Saturday’s final games of the regular season.

Elsewhere in the East, second-seeded Boston will play seventh-seed Washington, third-seeded Florida will take on sixth-seed New Jersey and fourth-seed Pittsburgh will meet fifth-seeded Philadelphia.

In the West, number two seed St. Louis will take on seventh seed San Jose, third-seeded Phoenix will play sixth-seed Chicago and fourth-seed Nashville will go against fifth-seed Detroit.

Playoff dates and times will be announced by the National Hockey League on Sunday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Wilson, North Carolina; Editing by Alastair Himmer

