Florida coach Gallant gets contract extension

(Reuters) - The Florida Panthers extended coach Gerard Gallant’s contract for a further two years on Friday as the franchise goes through one of their best periods in the NHL.

The Panthers (27-12-4) have won their last seven games, matching their longest ever streak.

The extension takes his contract through until after the 2018-19 season, according to multiple local media reports.

Gallant has made an immediate impact since becoming the Panthers coach in June 2014 and led the team to a 38-29-15 mark in his first year.

The Panthers are currently second in the Atlantic Division.