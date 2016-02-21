Jagr passes Hull for third in career goal list

Feb 20, 2016; Sunrise, FL, USA; Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with left wing Jussi Jokinen (36) defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) and center Vincent Trocheck (21) in the second period at BB&T Center. Jagr's goal puts him in third place with Brett Hull in all time goal leaders. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jaromir Jagr continued his climb up the record books as he scored twice on Saturday to move into third place all-time on the NHL’s career goals scored list.

The 44-year-old Czech tied Brett Hull’s 741 goals in the second period then delivered his 742nd in the third when he tallied a loose puck in front of the net. His scores helped the Florida Panthers take a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Playing in the 22nd season of his decorated career, Jagr now has 20 goals on the season and trails only Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) on the all-time list.