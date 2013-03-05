FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panthers' Weiss faces season-ending wrist surgery
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 5, 2013 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

Panthers' Weiss faces season-ending wrist surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Florida Panthers Stephen Weiss (C) is congratulated by team mates Sean Bergenheim (R) and Erik Gudbranson after he scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - Florida Panthers center Stephen Weiss will have wrist surgery next week that will sideline him for three months, likely ending his season, the National Hockey League team said on Tuesday.

Weiss, Florida’s first-round draft pick in 2001 and a four-time 20-goal scorer, has produced just one goal and four points in 17 games for the Eastern Conference-worst Panthers.

“He couldn’t perform up to his capabilities, in his opinion, and he wanted to get it fixed,” Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon said in a report on the team’s website.

Weiss, 29, is the longest-tenured member of the Panthers and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.