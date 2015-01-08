Two-time NHL All-Star and 'Summit Series' player J.P. Parise dies

(Reuters) - J.P. Parise, a two-time National Hockey League All-Star and the father of Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise, has died at the age of 73, the family said Thursday.

Parise, who played for the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota North Stars, New York Islanders and the now-defunct Cleveland Barons, was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in January of last year.

“After a brave battle with lung cancer, J.P. Parise passed away peacefully at home Wednesday night with his family by his side,” the family said in a statement.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from family, friends and the entire hockey community during this difficult time.”

Parise scored 238 goals during a 17-year NHL career, while adding 27 goals in 81 Stanley Cup playoff games. He was an All-Star in 1970 and 1973 while playing for the North Stars, and a member of the Canadian team that won the historic 1972 “Summit Series” against the Soviet Union.

The diminutive left winger, a native of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario, was an assistant coach with Minnesota for nine seasons and also ran the hockey program at U.S. prep school Shattuck-St. Mary‘s, where he trained NHL all-stars Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called Parise “a consummate player, teacher and administrator in the game.”

“The Parise name has been prominent in Minnesota hockey since the 1960s, and J.P.’s commitment and passion for the NHL lives on through his son, Zach,” Bettman said in a statement.

Zach Parise, 30, signed a 13-year contract with the Wild in 2012 and was the captain of the U.S. men’s ice hockey team at the Sochi 2014 Olympics.