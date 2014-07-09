Penguins' Crosby to have wrist surgery: report

Pittsburg Penguins captain Sidney Crosby poses with Ted Lindsay Award, the Art Ross Trophy, and the Hart Trophy after winning all three titles during the 2014 NHL Awards ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will have arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist within the next few days, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Wednesday.

The surgery is not expected to force Crosby to miss any time in the 2014-2015 season that opens for Pittsburgh against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 9, it added.

Crosby, who led the National Hockey League in scoring during the regular season with 36 goals and 68 assists for 104 points, may have been hindered during the Stanley Cup playoffs by the injury.

The Penguins captain had one goal and eight points in 13 playoff games and was held without a point in Pittsburgh’s last three games, all losses as they squandered a 3-1 second-round series lead against the New York Rangers.