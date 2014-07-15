No surgery for Penguins' Crosby

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) handles the puck against the New York Rangers during the third period in game two of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the CONSOL Energy Center. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not have arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Tuesday.

Crosby, the NHL’s most valuable player, had been considering surgery to repair the injury he sustained during the regular season but instead will continue to have treatment on the wrist.

“After seeking additional medical advice, doctors have decided not to perform surgery on Sidney Crosby’s wrist,” the team said in a statement.

“Sid will continue treatments and be evaluated regularly while he prepares for training camp in September.”

Crosby, who led the National Hockey League in scoring during the regular season with 36 goals and 68 assists for 104 points , may have been hindered during the Stanley Cup playoffs by the injury.

The league’s most valuable player had one goal and eight points in 13 playoff games and was held without a point in Pittsburgh’s last three games, all losses as they squandered a 3-1 second-round series lead against the New York Rangers.

Pittsburgh opens the 2014-2015 season on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks.