Pens' Crosby takes injection to treat lower-body injury

(Reuters) - Sidney Crosby has taken an injection for a lower-body injury that will keep him out of this weekend’s National Hockey League All-Star Game, the team said on Friday.

The Penguins said Crosby, the NHL’s reigning most valuable player and face of the league, is expected to resume skating on Tuesday in hopes of returning either Wednesday at Washington or Friday at New Jersey.

According to the Penguins, Crosby was hurt during a game against the Montreal Canadiens and has attempted to play through the injury the past two weeks.

Crosby’s absence from Sunday’s All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio, will mark the fourth time that he has been selected to the exhibition but has not appeared.