FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pens' Crosby takes injection to treat lower-body injury
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 23, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Pens' Crosby takes injection to treat lower-body injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8, 2014; Buffalo, NY, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) with the puck in the Buffalo Sabres zone during the third period at First Niagara Center. Penguins beat the Sabres 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sidney Crosby has taken an injection for a lower-body injury that will keep him out of this weekend’s National Hockey League All-Star Game, the team said on Friday.

The Penguins said Crosby, the NHL’s reigning most valuable player and face of the league, is expected to resume skating on Tuesday in hopes of returning either Wednesday at Washington or Friday at New Jersey.

According to the Penguins, Crosby was hurt during a game against the Montreal Canadiens and has attempted to play through the injury the past two weeks.

Crosby’s absence from Sunday’s All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio, will mark the fourth time that he has been selected to the exhibition but has not appeared.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.