Oct 13, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the Stanley Cup prior to playing the Washington Capitals at the PPG Paints Arena.

(The Sports Xchange) - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby made his 2016-17 season debut Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh after sitting out six games with at least the third concussion of his career.

Crosby, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner last season while leading the Penguins to their second Stanley Cup of his 11-season career, took part in a full-contact practice Monday for the first time since training camp. He also came through the morning skate Tuesday without issues, according to coach Mike Sullivan.

"He's the best player in the world and, obviously, he does a lot of good things for our team," said Patric Hornqvist, who began the game as the right wing on Crosby's line. Scott Wilson was the left wing.

Crosby, the 10th leading career scorer among active NHL players with 938 points in 707 games, showed no signs of a concussion until awakening Oct. 8 with a headache. Subsequent tests revealed the concussion but, unlike prior concussion layoffs when he was off for an extended time, the 29-year-old Crosby resumed skating almost immediately.

Crosby had six goals and 19 points in 24 games during the playoffs last season as the Penguins added a second Stanley Cup to that he won as a 21-year-old in 2009.

