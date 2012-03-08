Dupuis scores two as Penguins rake in Leafs

Pittsburgh Penguins' Pascal Dupuis (9) and Steve Sullivan (26) celebrate Dupuis' goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/David DeNoma

(Reuters) - Pascal Dupuis scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, to steer the Pittsburgh Penguins to their seventh straight win in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh, who celebrated the unveiling of a statue of Hall of Fame player Mario Lemieux earlier in the day, fell behind early as Phil Kessel and Carl Gunnarsson gave the visiting Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead in the second period.

But the Penguins responded through Dupuis’s first goal midway through the second, before Jordan Staal made a tip-in to tie the game a minute and a half into the third.

Dupuis struck again with the clincher less than three minutes later.

“This year, we feel like we can come back in every game,” Dupuis told reporters. “I’ve been getting so many chances, it’s good to have a couple go in.”

It seemed only a matter of time before Pittsburgh (40-21-5) would break through as they were aggressive from the outset, outshooting Toronto (30-30-7) 11-3 in the first period.

Jonas Gustavsson made 30 saves to keep the Leafs close, but they lacked firepower after losing forward Joffrey Lupul with a shoulder injury a night earlier.

Toronto have lost 12 of their last 14 games.

“Until we adopt the mentality that we’re going to do the little things, the work they’re putting in, they’re not going to be rewarded for it,” said Leafs coach Randy Carlyle.

The Penguins have the second-most points in the Eastern Conference but are fourth in the standings because they trail the Atlantic Division-leading New York Rangers by six points.

Pittsburgh goaltender Brad Thiessen had 22 saves including 11 in the third where he denied the Maple Leafs’ final push.

Evgeni Malkin, who is tied with Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos for the NHL lead in points at 81, failed to record a point to snap an eight-game streak.