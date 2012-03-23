Malkin leads streaking Penguins past Predators

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh fans showered Evgeni Malkin with chants of “MVP” on Thursday after the NHL’s leading points scorer grabbed two goals to lead the streaking Penguins to a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

“He was dynamite,” Predators coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “If I had to vote today, there’s no question he’d be the MVP for me.”

Malkin, who has chalked up 45 goals and 50 assists this season, extended his points streak to six games by opening the scoring just a minute into the game.

“I want to score 50 goals,” Malkin said.

The Russian center also grabbed the final goal of the game early in the third period, prompting home fans at the Consol Energy Center to start the chant calling for him to be named the NHL’s most valuable player.

Pascal Dupuis made it 2-0 shortly after Malkin’s opener, before Matt Cooke and Chris Kunitz doubled that lead in the second. James Neal had four assists for the Penguins (46-21-6), who have won 13 of their past 14 games and moved to within one point of the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers.

“I don’t think many teams are going to outscore their team,” Predators defenseman Shea Weber said.

“They’ve got a lot of firepower. It should have been all the more reason for us to focus on defense first but for some reason that wasn’t the case. And you saw how fast they can score goals.”

Captain Sydney Crosby was held without a point for the Penguins, who also clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Alexander Radulov, playing in his first game for the Predators since leaving them for Russia’s Continental Hockey League after the 2008 playoffs, scored Nashville’s only goal midway through the second period.

“It was four years I wasn’t playing here,” said Radulov. “I need to prove to myself that I can do it here.”

Nashville (42-24-8) have lost four of their last five games and remain in fifth place in the Western Conference.