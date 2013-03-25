Penguins acquire veteran Morrow in trade with Stars

Dallas Stars' Brenden Morrow (L), Jamie Benn and Jaromir Jagr (R) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Brenden Morrow in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Sunday, boosting their championship hopes with the addition of the veteran forward.

The Eastern Conference-leading Penguins (25-8-0) sent prospect defenseman Joe Morrow and a fifth-round pick in the 2013 Draft in exchange for a third-round pick this year and the 34-year-old Morrow.

Brenden Morrow had to waive his no-trade clause in order to clear the way for the deal.

Drafted in 1997, Morrow has played his entire NHL career with the Stars and his past playoff battles will give Pittsburgh extra experience.

“The way he plays the game is something we wanted to try to add,” Penguins general manager Ray Shero told reporters on Sunday during his team’s game against Philadelphia.

“He has the competitive spirit we’re looking for, that physical element to his game. He will add to that forward group.”

Morrow has just six goals and 11 points in 29 games this season but should be rejuvenated by joining the contending Penguins who have won 12 straight.

Pittsburgh is currently without standout center Evgeni Malkin, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury for the last two weeks.