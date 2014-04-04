Penguins clinch Metropolitan after Flyers lose

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Penguins wrapped up the National Hockey League’s first Metropolitan Division title on Thursday after rivals Philadelphia lost 2-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Penguins, who beat Winnipeg 4-2 later on Thursday, will take on a wildcard team to open the playoffs.
It is the eighth division title for the Penguins, who also have three Stanley Cups, the last one coming in 2008-09.
Pittsburgh still have a slight chance at claiming the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after Boston failed to clinch it on Thursday with a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
The Bruins still have an eight-point lead on Pittsburgh.
Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford