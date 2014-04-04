Penguins clinch Metropolitan after Flyers lose

Apr 3, 2014; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Paul Martin (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Centre. The Penguins won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Penguins wrapped up the National Hockey League’s first Metropolitan Division title on Thursday after rivals Philadelphia lost 2-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins, who beat Winnipeg 4-2 later on Thursday, will take on a wildcard team to open the playoffs.

It is the eighth division title for the Penguins, who also have three Stanley Cups, the last one coming in 2008-09.

Pittsburgh still have a slight chance at claiming the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after Boston failed to clinch it on Thursday with a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.

The Bruins still have an eight-point lead on Pittsburgh.