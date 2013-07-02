Penguins sign Letang to long-term deal

Pittsburgh Penguins Kris Letang (top) skates in to celebrate with teammates Pascal Dupuis, Sidney Crosby and Brooks Orpik (bottom L-R) after Crosby scored a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of their NHL hockey game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Penguins and their Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Kris Letang have agreed to an eight-year $58 million contract extension, the National Hockey League club said on Tuesday.

Letang, who led all NHL defensemen in scoring last season with 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) becomes the latest core member of the Penguins to sign a long-term deal joining captain Sidney Crosby (12-years $104 million) and Evgeni Malkin (eight-years $76 million).

Taken in the third round of the 2005 draft, Letang has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh where he has developed into one of the league’s top offensive defensemen.

A two-time All-Star, Letang helped the Penguins to a Stanley Cup in 2009 and this season was a finalist for the Norris Trophy that goes to the NHL’s top blueliner.

In seven seasons Letang has 44 goals and 209 points and has added 13 goals and 34 assists in 80 career playoff games.