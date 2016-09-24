Penguins goalie Murray injured at World Cup

Sep 7, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Team North America goalie Matt Murray (30) prepares to face a shot during practice for the World Cup of Hockey at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray will be sidelined for three to six weeks with a broken hand.

Murray, the rookie sensation who helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup last season, sustained the injury while playing for Team North America on Monday in the World Cup.

The 22-year-old Murray, who posted a 15-6-0 record and 2.08 goals-against average while starting 21 games in Pittsburgh's run to the Stanley Cup, will not be ready for the season opener on Oct. 13.

"We're going to have to go through a 10- to 14-day period to really see how long it will be for Matt," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "At that point we'll have a better idea.

"We don't need to push this too quick. We're early in the season. We have good goaltending. Let's make sure (the hand) is 100 percent."

Murray was elevated to the starting job when veteran Marc-Andre Fleury sustained a concussion late in the regular season. Fleury has the most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

Murray started 13 games during the regular season, compiling a 9-2-0 record and 2.00 GAA.