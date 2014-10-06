Profiles of Eastern Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 16 teams in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2014-15 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

BOSTON BRUINS

Head coach: Claude Julien

2013-14 record: 54-19-9 (Eastern champions beat Detroit in playoffs first round but fall in game seven to Montreal in conference semi-finals)

Bruins counting on another strong year from Vezina Trophy winning netminder Tuukka Rask. Dennis Seidenberg’s return from injury will boost club but winger Loui Eriksson needs to step up with the departure of Jarome Iginla. Even with 37-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara showing age, Boston should be Stanley Cup contender.

BUFFALO SABRES

Head coach: Ted Nolan

2013-14 record: 21-51-10 (Worst offense in East leave Sabres last in conference)

Sabres try to reload by adding wingers Brian Gionta and Matt Moulson and center Cody McCormick and re-signing center Tyler Ennis. Defense gets a boost from newcomers Andrej Meszaros and Josh Gorges. But the Sabres and their unstable goalie situation likely will remain the East’s worst team.

DETROIT RED WINGS

Head coach: Mike Babcock

2013-14 record: 39-28-15 (Red Wings claim East’s final playoff spot but fall to Boston in first round)

Injuries could again be a key for Red Wings. Center Pavel Datsyuk out four-to-five weeks with a separated shoulder. A youth movement headed by forwards Gustav Nyquist, the team’s returning top goal scorer, and Tomas Tatar will need to blend with the veterans to keep Detroit’s long playoff streak alive.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Head coach: Gerard Gallant

2013-14 record: 29-45-8 (The free fall continues for Panthers, who gave up most goals in Eastern Conference)

Panthers regroup with new coach Gerard Gallant and the signing of center Dave Bolland and winger Jussi Jokinen. Roberto Luongo, acquired in March, gives Florida a strong netminder but do not expect a quick turnaround.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Head coach: Michel Therrien

2013-14 record: 46-28-8 (Canadiens beat Tampa Bay and top-seeded Boston in the playoffs before falling to the New York Rangers in the conference final)

Healthy netminder Carey Price has Montreal aiming for another big playoff run. But team needs more scoring support for left wing Max Pacioretty. Defensemen P.K. Subban, who signed a $72 million contract in the offseason, and Andrei Markov were the team’s second and fourth top scorers last season.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Head coach: Paul MacLean

2013-14 record: 37-31-14 (Despite 8-2 finish, Senators fail to make playoffs)

The Senators turn to Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris to make up for the departure of second-leading scorer Jason Spezza. A bounce-back year also will be needed by goalie Craig Anderson. Still, the Senators likely will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Head coach: Jon Cooper

2013-14 record: 46-27-9 (Lightning go from 14th in conference the previous season to the playoffs, but lose four straight games to Montreal in the first round)

The Lightning figure to be among the East’s best if Steven Stamkos, usually one of the league’s top scorers, returns to full strength from a broken leg. There’s plenty of young help but goalie Ben Bishop needs a repeat strong season.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Head coach: Randy Carlyle

2013-14 record: 38-36-8 (An eight-game losing streak in March ended hopes of a return to the playoffs)

New president Brendan Shanahan bids to turn around the Maple Leafs but the playoffs could still be out of reach again this season. Top two scorers Phil Kessel and James van Riemsdyk are back but the Leafs need a stopper between the pipes.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Head coach: Bill Peters

2013-14 record: 36-35-11 (Injuries to captain Eric Staal and sniper Alexander Semin among others kept the Hurricanes out of postseason for fifth consecutive year)

Jordan Staal’s preseason broken leg (and his absence for up to four months) put a major damper on Hurricanes’ hopes for fresh start under new coach Bill Peters. Now it depends on strong play by captain Eric Staal and return from injuries by winger Alexander Semin and goalie Cam Ward.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Head coach: Todd Richards

2013-14 record: 43-32-7 (Blue Jackets make playoffs for only second time in franchise history but fall to Pittsburgh in first round)

Optimism high for another playoff visit by the Blue Jackets now that leading scorer Ryan Johansen signed a three-year deal after missing most of training camp. Cam Atkinson and Brandon Dubinsky will be counted on to help with scoring but injuries to forwards Nathan Horton and Boone Jenner hurt.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Head coach: Peter DeBoer

2013-14 record: 35-29-18 (Devils never recovered from poor start, enduring a season of blown leads and lack of scoring)

Better goaltending and more scoring will be the Devils’ biggest needs. Future Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur is gone and Cory Schneider becomes the full-time goalie. Mike Cammalleri and Martin Havlat have been added to bolster the scoring, which 42-year-old Jaromir Jagr led last season.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Head coach: Jack Capuano

2013-14 record: 34-37-11 (Poor November, injury to captain John Tavares and second most goals allowed in East ended chances of playoff repeat)

Arrival of goalie Jaroslav Halak and forwards Mikhail Grabovski and Nikolai Kulemin plus key scorer John Tavares’ return from injury should be a boost for the Islanders. But a sweet ending to team’s last season in Nassau Coliseum unlikely.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Head coach: Alain Vigneault

2013-14 record: 45-31-6 (Surprise of East went from fifth seed in playoffs to Stanley Cup Finals)

Henrik Lundqvist’s effective goaltending should again make the Rangers one of the East’s top teams. Top playoff scorers Ray McDonagh and Martin St. Louis also are back, but New York will miss the off-season departures of Brad Richards, Benoit Pouliot, Brian Boyle and Anton Stralman.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Head coach: Craig Berube

2013-14 record: 42-30-10 (Flyers back in playoffs but fall to rival Rangers in game seven of first round)

Flyers should be back in the playoffs thanks to returning leading scorers Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds. But problems remain with blue line especially after the loss of defenseman Kimmo Timonen, who has blood clots. Michael Del Zotto signed to help fill the void.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Head coach: Mike Johnston

2013-14 record: 51-24-7 (Division winners blow 3-1 playoff lead to fall to Rangers in game seven of conference semi-finals)

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will again power the Penguins but the supporting cast, even with multiple changes, may not be strong enough for a deep playoff run. Winger Patric Hornqvist is among the newcomers expected to help Pittsburgh, which begin season with a new general manager and coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Head coach: Barry Trotz

2013-14 record: 38-30-14 (Capitals miss playoffs for first time in seven seasons)

The Capitals have a new coach and help on the blue line, but much will depend on the play of high-scoring Alex Ovechkin and his relationship with teammates. Newcomers include defensemen Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik.

