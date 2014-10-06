Profiles of Western Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 14 teams in the Western Conference ahead of the 2014-15 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

- -

CENTRAL DIVISION

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

2013-14 record: 46-21-15 (2013 Stanley Cup champions made it to the Western Conference finals where they fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Kings in seven games)

The Blackhawks want the Cup back and have the players to grab it for a third time in six seasons. Big-time contracts for Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, the return of leading scorer Patrick Sharp and the signing of center Brad Richards assure the Blackhawks are once again a force.

- -

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Head coach: Patrick Roy

2013-14 record: 52-22-8 (A year after posting West’s worst record, Avs won Central Division but lost in first round of playoffs to Minnesota)

The Avalanche add experienced forwards Jarome Iginla and Daniel Briere to replace departed center Paul Stastny. Reigning rookie of the year Nathan MacKinnon heads a youthful supporting cast with lots of talent aiming for another playoff appearance.

- -

DALLAS STARS

Head coach: Lindy Ruff

2013-14 Record: 40-31-11 (Returned to playoffs but lost in first round to Anaheim)

Stars should extend their season again, but defense is the biggest stumbling block. Offense, with 30-goal scorers Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, gets reinforcements with the signing of Jason Spezza and Ales Hemsky from Ottawa.

- -

MINNESOTA WILD

Head coach: Mike Yeo

2013-14 record: 43-27-12 (Made playoffs for second year running, beating Colorado in first round before losing to Chicago)

Playoff return likely for Wild, especially after signing sniper Thomas Vanek to join offensive leaders Jason Pominville and Zach Parise. Defense remains solid, spearheaded by Brian Suter. Goaltending could be a question mark though, with top netminder Josh Harding sidelined with a broken foot.

- -

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Head coach: Peter Laviolette

2013-14 record: 38-32-12 (Missed playoffs after yielding second most goals in West)

Predators must avoid a slow start despite absence of injured center Mike Fisher to begin season. New forwards James Neal, Mike Ribeiro, Olli Jokinen and Derek Roy should help new coach Peter Laviolette. Shea Weber, the team’s leading scorer, leads a steady defense and healthy Pekka Rinne returns in goal.

- -

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Head coach: Ken Hitchcock

2013-14 record: 52-23-7 (Again lost in first round in playoffs (to Chicago) after winning first two games)

Blues should be a playoff team again and have signed center Paul Stastny to bolster the offense after another postseason meltdown. He joins top returning scorers Alexander Steen and T.J. Oshie. In goal, Brian Elliott finally gets a chance to start after offseason departure of Ryan Miller.

- -

WINNIPEG JETS

Head coach: Paul Maurice

2013-14 record: 37-35-10 (Return to West did not change playoff luck as Jets missed postseason for seventh straight year)

Climbing out of the Central Division cellar will be a major challenge for the Jets despite some improvement in the second half of the season. A trade for Montreal back-up goalie Peter Budaj may help resolve the Jets’ weak standing in net.

- - - -

PACIFIC DIVISION

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

2013-14 record: 54-20-8 (Division winners beat Dallas Stars in first round of playoffs before losing to Los Angeles Kings in game seven of conference semi-finals)

The Ducks have the offense to be the Pacific Division’s best with center Ryan Getzlaf and winger Corey Perry. The addition of center Ryan Kesler from Vancouver should make them stronger. Questions remain in net, however, with promising John Gibson and Frederik Andersen contending for the top role.

- -

ARIZONA COYOTES

Head coach: Dave Tippett

2013-14 Record: 37-30-15 (Coyotes barely miss playoffs, finishing ninth in conference)

Scoring could be the Coyotes’ major concern. A major boost will be needed from Martin Hanzal and others to fill the loss of number two scorer Radim Vrbata. Defenseman Keith Yandle led scoring last year but only collected eight goals. Big year also expected from defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

- -

CALGARY FLAMES

Head coach: Bob Hartley

2013-14 record: 35-40-7 (Next to last finish in West left Flames missing playoffs for fifth consecutive season)

Another long season appears likely for the Flames. Jonas Hiller arrives in goal and young center Sean Monahan shows promise after a 22-goal rookie season, highest among returning Flames. But Calgary does not have enough offense to stay with the Pacific Division’s elite.

- -

EDMONTON OILERS

Head coach: Dallas Eakins

2013-14 record: 29-44-9 (Last-place Oilers gave up more goals than any team in the NHL)

The rebuilding continues for the Oilers, who have not made the playoffs since 2006. Wingers Nail Yakupov, Taylor Hall and Jordan Eberle and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all show promise, but have yet to turn around the cellar-dwellers.

- -

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

2013-14 Record: 46-28-8 (Sixth seeds beat San Jose, Anaheim and Chicago before topping New York Rangers in game five for the Stanley Cup)

The balanced group that brought the Cup back to Los Angeles is back. Winger Marian Gaborik who sparked the playoff charge with 14 goals has a new long-term contract. Leading scorer Anze Kopitar returns, Drew Doughty leads the defense and goaltending duties remain in the capable hands of Jonathan Quick. Biggest need may be scoring.

- -

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Head coach: Todd McLellan

2013-14 Record: 51-22-9 (Pacific Division runner-up blow 3-0 series lead to fall to Los Angeles in Game Seven of playoffs’ first round.)

Sharks give it one more try with Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Joe Pavelski and company despite last seaso’s playoff meltdown. That should put them back in the postseason, but Thornton’s production must step up. He had only 11 goals last season.

- -

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Head coach: Willie Desjardins

2013-14 Record: 36-35-11 (Downfall left Canucks out of playoffs for first time in six seasons)

Retooled Canucks will depend heavily on aging, but still effective, twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin and new netminder Ryan Miller. Newly arrived center Nick Bonino has promise but overall, playoffs appear out of reach once again for Canucks.

- -