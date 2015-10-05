Profiles of Western Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 14 teams in the Western Conference ahead of the 2015-16 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

CENTRAL DIVISION

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Head coach: Joel Quenneville

2014-15 record: 48-28-6 (Captured the Stanley Cup title for the third time in six years)

The Blackhawks have a chance to cement themselves as a dynasty but will be challenged by roster turnover as they parted with core members, including Patrick Sharp. Patrick Kane, under investigation for an alleged sexual assault, looms as a distraction.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Head coach: Patrick Roy

2014-15 record: 39-31-12 (Finished 11th in the conference, missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons)

The Avs acquired center Carl Soderberg and Blake Comeau in hopes of rejuvenating an offense that ranked 23rd in the NHL in goals per game. The team has also reloaded on the defensive side where goaltender Semyon Varlamov hopes to avoid the injury bug that plagued his last campaign.

DALLAS STARS

Head coach: Lindy Ruff

2014-15 record: 41-31-10 (Finished 10th in the conference, missed the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons)

The Stars made a splash in the offseason, acquiring forward Patrick Sharp and defenseman Johnny Oduya, a pair of champions from the Blackhawks. New goaltender Antti Niemi will join Kari Lehtonen in hopes of giving the team balance alongside scorers Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

MINNESOTA WILD

Head coach: Mike Yeo

2014-15 record: 46-28-8 (Beat St. Louis in first round of playoffs before being swept by Chicago)

The Wild are hoping to avoid Chicago this season as the Blackhawks have eliminated them in three straight postseasons. Minnesota re-signed goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who ignited them after being acquired via trade in 2014-15, and should again be led up front by leading scorer Zach Parise.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Head coach: Peter Laviolette

2014-15 record: 47-25-10 (Finished third in the conference, lost in the first round of the playoffs to Chicago in six games)

Returning a core of players that held the NHL’s best record before a sour close to the season, the Predators look to build on a promising campaign and a second year with coach Laviolette. Veteran defenseman Shea Weber and goaltender Pekka Rinne will again anchor one of the league’s top defenses.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Head coach: Ken Hitchcock

2014-15 record: 51-24-7 (Won the Central Division, lost in the first round of the playoffs to Minnesota in six games)

Hitchcock and the Blues have suffered three straight first-round playoff defeats. St. Louis traded away one of their top assist men in T.J. Oshie for veteran winger Troy Brouwer who brings plenty of postseason experience. Top scorer Vladimir Tarasenko signed an eight-year contract extension cementing him as a franchise player.

WINNIPEG JETS

Head coach: Paul Maurice

2014-15 record: 43-26-13 (Reached first postseason since moving to Winnipeg, were swept in first round by Anaheim)

The Jets got a taste of the playoffs and should be better for the experience. Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler will again lead the attack while netminder Ondrej Pavelec comes off a strong year. Nikolaj Ehlers, a 19-year-old draft pick from 2014, could earn a contributing role.

PACIFIC DIVISION

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Head coach: Bruce Boudreau

2014-15 record: 51-24-7 (Earned top seed in the Western Conference, swept Winnipeg, beat Calgary in second round, lost to Chicago in West finals in seven games)

Led by standouts Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry they are knocking at the Stanley Cup door. They acquired veteran defenseman Kevin Bieksa and will lean on Frederik Andersen who took the reins as the team’s top goaltender.

ARIZONA COYOTES

Head coach: Dave Tippett

2014-15 record: 24-50-8 (Finished last in the West)

It was an offseason of turnover for the Coyotes, trying to climb out of rock bottom. Center Boyd Gordon and defensemen Klas Dahlbeck and Nicklas Grossmann arrive via trade. Goals were tough to come by a season ago, but Arizona is hoping to rebuild alongside No. 3 overall pick forward Dylan Strome.

CALGARY FLAMES

Head coach: Bob Hartley

2014-15 record: 45-30-7 (Reached playoffs, defeated Vancouver in first round, lost to Anaheim in second round in five games)

By signing free agent forward Michael Frolik the Flames have shown they believe their recent playoff run was not a fluke. He joins Jiri Hudler along with young standout attackers Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. Calgary also acquired defenseman Dougie Hamilton from Boston, bolstering an already tough unit.

EDMONTON OILERS

Head coach: Todd McLellan

2014-15 record: 24-44-14 (Finished second to last in the West)

It is a new era for the Oilers who will welcome mega prospect Connor McDavid, the No. 1 overall draft pick, and have made sweeping changes to the front office. Former San Jose coach Todd McLellan takes over at the helm and will be tasked with molding Taylor Hall and a group of young talent.

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Head coach: Darryl Sutter

2014-15 record: 40-27-15 (Missed playoffs, finished ninth in the conference)

Legal issues of departed players Slava Voynov, Mike Richards and Jarret Stoll dominated the off-season news but is now behind the Kings. Los Angeles acquired winger Milan Lucic and defenseman Christian Ehrhoff. Returning standouts Jonathan Quick, Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter bring optimism the Kings will return to contention.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Head coach: Peter DeBoer

2014-15 record: 40-33-9 (Missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2002-03 season)

Trying to restore their strong standing in the West the Sharks acquired winger Joel Ward for added scoring punch, along with defenseman Paul Martin and Larry Robinson. The team will see a change in net after Antti Niemi departed for Dallas.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Head coach: Willie Desjardins

2014-15 record: 48-29-5 (Lost to Calgary in first round of playoffs in six games)

Center Brandon Sutter is the key addition for the Canucks who are hoping he can produce dependable offense alongside the Sedin twins Henrik and Daniel. Veteran goaltender Ryan Miller must return to peak form for the team to maximize potential.