Five players to watch in the 2014-15 NHL season

Jun 24, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pittsburg Penguins captain Sidney Crosby poses with Ted Lindsay Award, the Art Ross Trophy, and the Hart Trophy after winning all three titles during the 2014 NHL Awards ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Five players to watch in the 2014-15 National Hockey League (NHL) season which starts on Wednesday:

- -

SIDNEY CROSBY, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

The Penguins captain, with 36 goals and 104 points in 80 games, won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player last season for a second time, having previously won the award for the 2006-07 campaign. He had seemed a sure-fire bet to land the award in 2013 until a jaw injury forced him to miss the last part of the regular season.

Long dubbed “The Next One” because of his outstanding all-round talent, Crosby recorded points in 60 games last season, including 30 multi-point performances, and is once again likely to be one of the most influential players in the league as the Penguins seek a third consecutive division title, followed by a deeper run in the playoffs.

- -

TUUKKA RASK, BOSTON BRUINS

Ace goaltenders Jonathan Quick of the LA Kings and Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers shared the spotlight in the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals but it was Rask who ended up with the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender for the 2013-14 season after leading the league with seven shutouts and posting the second best save percentage (.930).

The 27-year-old Finnish netminder produced similar form at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, shining in a 3-1 quarter-final victory over Russia and shutting out the United States in the bronze medal game. Heading into the 2014-15 NHL season, Rask can once again be expected to give the Bruins a rock-solid presence with his puck-minding prowess.

- -

Jun 24, 2014; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask poses with the Vezina Trophy after being named the top goalie of the year during the 2014 NHL Awards ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

JUSTIN WILLIAMS, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Nicknamed “Mr. Game Seven” because of his late heroics in the postseason, Williams won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs after scoring nine goals and 25 points, including the overtime winner in the Finals opener against the New York Rangers and the first goal in Game Five, when the series was decided.

The 32-year-old right winger relishes the heightened pressure of the postseason and played a major role in getting the Kings into the NHL title series against the Rangers as he took his league-record tally to 14 points in Game Seven deciders.

- -

EVGENY KUZNETSOV, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Winger Kuznetsov had a glittering career as a junior in his native Russia, playing a leading role on the gold medal-winning team at the 2011 World Junior Championships, and showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie with the Capitals last season, where he finished with three goals and six assists in 17 games.

Rated by many as a likely NHL star of the near future, the 22-year-old from Chelyabinsk was ranked as the third best European skater by the league’s Central Scouting Bureau for the 2010 NHL Draft and was selected 26th overall by the Capitals. Kuznetsov has an exceptional talent for scoring and can play as a winger or center.

- -

COREY CRAWFORD, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

A key figure for the Blackhawks when they won the 2013 Stanley Cup, goaltender Crawford will be the first to admit his standards dropped a little last season when his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the LA Kings in the Western Conference Finals. Having produced a stellar .932 save percentage during the 2013 playoffs, he slipped to .913 in 2014 and was guilty of several lapses against the Kings.

So Crawford will start the 2014-15 season with a lot to prove as the Blackhawks aim to add a sixth Stanley Cup banner to the rafters at United Center, and the netminder will come under more scrutiny than ever, having just signed a lucrative contract extension worth $36-million over six years.