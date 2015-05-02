FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago blow three-goal lead but beat Minnesota in Game One
May 2, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago blow three-goal lead but beat Minnesota in Game One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) makes a save as defenseman Johnny Oduya (27) clears the puck away from Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund (64) and left wing Zach Parise (11) during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Teuvo Teravainen was left out of the final four games of Chicago’s first-round series but returned to score the winner in a 4-3 victory over Minnesota in Game One of their second round matchup.

Teravainen broke a 3-3 tie with less than a minute left in the second after the Blackhawks had given up three goals in the period to allow the Wild to tie the game.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 30 of 33 shots.

After giving up three first-period goals, Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk settled down, stopping 31 of 35 shots, but was unable to do anything about the game-winner.

Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Marcus Kruger also scored for the Blackhawks while Jason Zucker, Zach Parise and Mikael Granlund tallied for Minnesota.

Game Two is on Sunday, again in Chicago.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
