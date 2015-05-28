FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackhawks force Game Seven with three quick goals
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 28, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Blackhawks force Game Seven with three quick goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw (65) is congratulated for scoring by center Andrew Desjardins (11) during the third period in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center. Chicago won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals during a four-minute stretch in the second period to power to a 5-2 victory over Anaheim on Wednesday that forced a Game Seven in their Western Conference Final series.

After seeing their 3-0 lead cut to one goal in the third, Andrew Sharp added two goals in the final period to seal the game and tie the series 3-3.

Shaw had scored just twice during the playoffs but caught a timely surge to set up the pivotal series decider on Saturday in Anaheim.

Patrick Maroon and Clayton Stoner scored for the Ducks as they tried to rally back, but fell short.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford stopped 30 of Anaheim’s 32 shots while Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen made just 18 saves.

The Ducks are looking for their first trip to the Stanley Cup since 2007, while the Blackhawks won titles in 2013 and 2010.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.