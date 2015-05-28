Blackhawks force Game Seven with three quick goals

Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw (65) is congratulated for scoring by center Andrew Desjardins (11) during the third period in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center. Chicago won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals during a four-minute stretch in the second period to power to a 5-2 victory over Anaheim on Wednesday that forced a Game Seven in their Western Conference Final series.

After seeing their 3-0 lead cut to one goal in the third, Andrew Sharp added two goals in the final period to seal the game and tie the series 3-3.

Shaw had scored just twice during the playoffs but caught a timely surge to set up the pivotal series decider on Saturday in Anaheim.

Patrick Maroon and Clayton Stoner scored for the Ducks as they tried to rally back, but fell short.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford stopped 30 of Anaheim’s 32 shots while Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen made just 18 saves.

The Ducks are looking for their first trip to the Stanley Cup since 2007, while the Blackhawks won titles in 2013 and 2010.