Blues beat Blackhawks to take 2-1 series lead

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) reacts to missing a shot during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at the United Center. St. Louis won 3-2.

(The Sports Xchange) - Jaden Schwartz scored the winning goal with less than seven minutes left and the St. Louis Blues held on for a 3-2 decision over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Colton Parayko and Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues, who erased a one-goal deficit with back-to-back goals in the third period in Chicago.

St. Louis seized a 2-1 lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

Brent Seabrook and Artem Anisimov scored for the Blackhawks. A four-minute high-sticking penalty by Patrick Kane preceded the Blues’ game-winning goal on the man advantage.

St. Louis goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 44 of 46 shots to earn the victory.

St. Louis Blues center David Backes (42) is defended by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) with goalie Corey Crawford (50) looking on during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center. St. Louis won 3-2.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 33 of 36 shots.

Schwartz scored on the power play to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead with 6:38 to go in the third period. Vladimir Tarasenko fed a pass to David Backes, who immediately tapped a pass to Schwartz in the low slot. Schwartz snapped a low shot past Crawford’s left leg pad for the goal.

Chicago opened the scoring 2:18 into the first period on a power-play goal by Seabrook. Center Jonathan Toews won a faceoff in the offensive zone and fed a pass to Seabrook moments later. Seabrook fired a slap shot through traffic as left winger Andrew Ladd set a screen in front of the net.

St. Louis evened the score on a power-play goal by Parayko with 7:49 to go in the first period. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo zipped a pass to Parayko, who blasted a one-timer from the top of the left circle for his first career playoff goal.

Anisimov put Chicago back on top 2-1 during four-on-four play with 18:56 left in the second period. Left winger Artemi Panarin pried the puck loose along the boards and slipped a backhand pass to Anisimov in front of the net. Anisimov botched the one-timer but made enough contact to send a fluttering puck past Elliott for his first goal of the series.

Berglund scored to pull St. Louis even at 2-2 with 14:45 remaining in the third period. Berglund carried the puck across the blue line and released a low wrist shot. The puck deflected off the leg of Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival and skipped into the net before Crawford could react.