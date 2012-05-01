Blues' Halak to miss entire West semi-final

(Reuters) - St. Louis Blues goaltender Jaroslav Halak has been ruled out for the rest of the Western Conference semi-final series against the Los Angeles Kings with a lower body injury, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Tuesday.

Brian Elliott, who teamed up with Halak during the regular season to give St. Louis the NHL’s top netminding tandem, will continue carry the load and be in net for Thursday’s Game Three.

The Blues trail the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Halak, who has not played since suffering the injury in Game Two of the conference quarter-final against the San Jose Sharks, was 1-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average (GAA) in the playoffs.

Elliott has gone 3-2 with a 2.14 GAA.