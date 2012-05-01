FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blues' Halak to miss entire West semi-final
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 1, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

Blues' Halak to miss entire West semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Louis Blues goaltender Jaroslav Halak has been ruled out for the rest of the Western Conference semi-final series against the Los Angeles Kings with a lower body injury, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Tuesday.

Brian Elliott, who teamed up with Halak during the regular season to give St. Louis the NHL’s top netminding tandem, will continue carry the load and be in net for Thursday’s Game Three.

The Blues trail the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Halak, who has not played since suffering the injury in Game Two of the conference quarter-final against the San Jose Sharks, was 1-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average (GAA) in the playoffs.

Elliott has gone 3-2 with a 2.14 GAA.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.