FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bruins' Horton to miss playoffs with concussion
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 11, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

Bruins' Horton to miss playoffs with concussion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Bruins' Nathan Horton (C) wears two caps, a Stanley Cup championship cap for the Bruins, and a Boston Red Sox cap for the MLB team, prior to the Bruins' NHL Stanley Cup hockey championship victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Boston Bruins forward Nathan Horton will miss the playoffs due to a concussion, the defending Stanley Cup champions said on Wednesday, a day before they open their postseason.

Horton, ninth on the team in scoring with 32 points in 46 games, has not played since suffering the injury during a January 22 game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“If he were to be cleared at some point, he would need at least a couple of weeks to get back,” Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli said on the team’s website.

“He’s quite far off right now ... I know he’s skating, but he’s having little bouts here and there of post-concussion symptoms.”

Horton, 26, missed the final four games of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final with another concussion.

Boston opens their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final at home on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.