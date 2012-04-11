Bruins' Horton to miss playoffs with concussion

Boston Bruins' Nathan Horton (C) wears two caps, a Stanley Cup championship cap for the Bruins, and a Boston Red Sox cap for the MLB team, prior to the Bruins' NHL Stanley Cup hockey championship victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Boston Bruins forward Nathan Horton will miss the playoffs due to a concussion, the defending Stanley Cup champions said on Wednesday, a day before they open their postseason.

Horton, ninth on the team in scoring with 32 points in 46 games, has not played since suffering the injury during a January 22 game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“If he were to be cleared at some point, he would need at least a couple of weeks to get back,” Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli said on the team’s website.

“He’s quite far off right now ... I know he’s skating, but he’s having little bouts here and there of post-concussion symptoms.”

Horton, 26, missed the final four games of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final with another concussion.

Boston opens their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final at home on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.