NHL-Montreal blank Boston 4-0 to set up Game Seven

May 12, 2014; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Michael Bournival (49) and Boston Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton (27) battle for the puck during the third period in the game six of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.

(Reuters) - Montreal netminder Carey Price stonewalled Boston to lift the Canadiens to a 4-0 win on Monday and force a deciding Game Seven in their Eastern Conference semi-final.

Price made 26 saves for his first shutout of the playoffs while Thomas Vanek scored twice to allow the Canadiens to shake off two straight defeats against the Bruins and even the best-of-seven series at 3-3.

The series finale is on Wednesday in Boston.

Lars Eller gave Montreal a lead 2:11 into the game, lifting the home Bell Centre crowd.

Max Pacioretty scored at 15:24 in the second, while Vanek netted about two minutes later and again late in the third to put the finishing touches on the victory.