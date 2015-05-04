Stamkos strikes as Lightning take 2-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Lightning players including goalie Ben Bishop (30) and Steven Stamkos (91) celebrate their victory against the Montreal Canadiens in game two of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Center Steven Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at the Bell Center.

The Lightning now head home with a 2-0 series lead in the second-round playoff series.

Goaltender Ben Bishop made 27 saves for Tampa. Carey Price stopped 18 shots for the Canadiens.

Right winger Nikita Kucherov scored twice for the Lightning, who also got goals from center Valtteri Filppula, right winger J.T. Brown and defenseman Victor Hedman.

Defensemen Jeff Petry and Tom Gilbert scored for Montreal, the Canadiens opening the scoring for just the second time in eight playoff games this season.

Stamkos’s goal ended an 11-game goal-less drought at 8:06 of the second period.

Game Three is on Wednesday in Tampa Bay.