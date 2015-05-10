Canadiens force Game Six with late goal

May 9, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the third period in game five of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Montreal Canadiens won their second in a row on a late goal from Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau to force Game Six in their NHL playoff second-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 after Parenteau scored with 4:07 remaining in the third period at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

Game Six is on Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

Right wing Devante Smith-Pelly also scored for the Canadiens in the first period. Center Steven Stamkos pulled the Lightning even in the third period. Goaltender Carey Price made 23 saves for the Canadiens. Ben Bishop stopped 27 shots for the Lightning. Stamkos tied the score with his second goal of the playoffs at 9:27 of the third period. With Tampa pressuring, the Canadiens struggled to clear their zone.

Parenteau restored Montreal’s lead at 15:53. Stamkos tried to clear his end after some sustained pressure by the Canadiens.

He was denied by defenseman P.K. Subban, who skated up the right boards before sending a perfect feed to Parenteau in the slot for the winger’s first goal of the 2015 postseason.