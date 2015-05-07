Burakovsky times it right to lead Caps to win over Rangers

May 6, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) scores a goal on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends in the third period in game four of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 2-1, and lead the series 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

May 6 (The Sports Xchange) - Washington Capitals left winger Andre Burakovsky scored his first two career playoff goals in a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

Burakovsky tied the score in the second period and netted the game-winner just 24 seconds into the third period on a breakaway.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby did the rest, allowing just one goal on 29 shots to earn his sixth victory of the playoffs and give the Capitals a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Game Five will be played on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

While Burakovsky’s individual exploits made him the star of the night, the game’s most pivotal moment came with just under 12 minutes remaining in regulation when Holtby stopped Rangers left winger Carl Hagelin on a penalty shot.

Hagelin was awarded the shot after Washington defenseman Mike Green hooked him from behind and took away a scoring chance on a clean breakaway.

With a chance to tie the game, Hagelin weaved in on Holtby and went forehand to backhand. But Holtby stayed with him and snatched Hagelin’s backhander with his catching glove.

The Rangers have made a habit of scoring first in the playoffs and they did it for the sixth time in nine playoff games.

Center Derick Brassard finishing off a perfectly timed feed from right winger Martin St. Louis to score his team-high fifth goal of the playoffs with 6:12 gone in the second period.