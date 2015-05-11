Rangers win Game Six, set up another Caps decider

New York Rangers defenseman Dan Boyle (22) celebrates with Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) after scoring the eventual game-winning goal against the Washington Capitals in the third period in game six of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports XChange) - For the third time in four years, the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers will require a Game Seven to decide who moves on in the playoffs after the Rangers beat the Caps 4-3 on Sunday.

Chris Kreider scored twice at the Verizon Center, and Rick Nash and Dan Boyle tallied in the third period, as the Rangers staved off elimination for a second straight game.

With the Eastern Conference semi-final series now tied at 3-3, the winner-take-all Game Seven will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday.

The teams also needed Game Sevens in 2012 and 2013, with the Rangers coming out on top both times.

Kreider scored twice in the first period before Jason Chimera pulled one back for Washington in the second.

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) as Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) defends in the second period in game six of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers looked to have put the game out of reach in the third when Nash and Boyle game them a 4-1 lead but the Capitals fought back.

Washington rookie Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his fifth goal of the playoffs at 7:40 and winger Joel Ward made it 4-3 less than two minutes later to set up a thrilling finale.

Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist withstood a barrage of shots in the final nine minutes, his biggest stop on Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, who has failed to score in fourth straight games in the series.

The Capitals had a two-minute power play in the final three minutes after Rangers winger James Sheppard took a delay of game penalty for flipping the puck out of play.

But despite pulling goaltender Braden Holtby for an extra skater the Capitals could not get a puck past Lundqvist.