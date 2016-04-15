Capitals' Holtby thwarts Flyers in first game

Apr 14, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) celebrates with Capitals center Marcus Johansson (90) after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period in game one of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - John Carlson and Jay Beagle scored, Braden Holtby stopped 19 shots and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 in Game 1 of their opening round playoff series.

Holtby, who tied the NHL record with 48 regular-season wins, helped the Capitals kill off four Philadelphia power plays as he picked up his third career postseason shutout.

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason was solid as well, finishing with 29 saves.

With the Capitals pressuring in the Philadelphia end late in the second period, the puck deflected off the stick of Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning and into the crowd.

The officials conferred briefly and Manning was sent to the box for delay of game at 16:02.

Only 19 seconds later, Carlson’s blast from the point deflected off a Philadelphia’s Chris VandeVelde and skittered by Mason to give Washington the lead.

Apr 14, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers center Brayden Schenn (10) and Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) look for the puck in the third period in game one of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Capitals picked up some insurance with 3:23 left when Beagle beat Mason with a wrist shot from the slot.

Marcus Johansson had two assists.

Sean Couturier, the Flyers second-line center, left in the second period with what appeared to be a left arm injury and did not return.

The Capitals were whistled for three penalties in the first period, including two by Brooks Orpik, but the Flyers couldn’t cash in against what was the league’s second best penalty-killing unit during the regular season.

With less than two minutes left in the period and the teams at equal strength, Holtby stopped Matt Read from point blank range to keep the game scoreless.

Washington failed on its first man-advantage early in the second, but kept the pressure on throughout the period as they outshot the Flyers 14-4.

The Capitals were 1 for 6 on the power play.