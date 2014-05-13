Gibson stands firm to help Ducks survive Kings rally

May 12, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) is congratulated by center Matheiu Perreault (22) and defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) after game five of the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center. The Ducks defeated the Kings 4-3 to take a 3-2 series lead. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Anaheim goaltender John Gibson survived a late Los Angeles rally as the Ducks eked out a 4-3 Game Five victory over the Kings on Monday to edge ahead in their Western Conference semi-final.

The 20-year-old Gibson made 39 saves in just his secondpost-season start to give the Ducks a third consecutive win against the Kings and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Anaheim, on home ice, appeared in firm control with a 4-1 lead in the second frame, before Marian Gaborik scored late in the period and added another in the third to pull Los Angeles within a goal of tying the game.

But Gibson, who made his playoff debut in Game Four and has yet to lose in five starts for the Ducks, withstood the pressure to position his team one win from the West finals. Devante Smith-Pelly netted a pair of goals for Anaheim, who also received scores from Nick Bonino and Jakob Silfverberg.

Game Six is in Los Angeles on Wednesday.