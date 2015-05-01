FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ducks thrash Flames in Game One of Western Conference semis
May 1, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Ducks thrash Flames in Game One of Western Conference semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30, 2015; Anaheim, CA, USA; Calgary Flames center Joe Colborne (8) moves the puck against the defense of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47) and center Ryan Getzlaf (15) during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks extinguished the Calgary Flames 6-1 at home in Game One of the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series on Thursday.

Right winger Corey Perry tied a franchise postseason record with four points as he notched two goals and two assists to give him a league-high 11 points this postseason.

Wingers Matt Beleskey, Patrick Maroon and Emerson Etem also scored for Anaheim. Center Ryan Getzlaf contributed a goal and three assists, while defenseman Hampus Lindholm added two helpers.

Rookie center Sam Bennett netted the lone Calgary goal after the Flames had already conceded six.

Frederik Andersen cruised to victory with 34 saves, while Calgary starter Jonas Hiller let in three goals before giving way to backup Karri Ramo, who surrendered three more.

It took the Ducks more than 10 minutes to score their first goal, but then the floodgates opened as they went 4-0 up midway through the second period.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
