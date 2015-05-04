Perfect Ducks douse Flames in Anaheim

The Anaheim Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Calgary Flames in game two of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. The Anaheim Ducks won 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Anaheim Ducks extended the only perfect postseason record in the NHL this year when they defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Left winger Matt Beleskey, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and center Nate Thompson scored for Anaheim. Center Ryan Getzlaf added two assists, as did right winger Corey Perry, whose 13 playoff points lead the league.

Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen posted his first career playoff shutout, making 30 saves in the process.

The Ducks are now 6-0 in this year’s playoffs, marking the fourth time this season they have had a win streak of six games or more.

They also won their final regular-season game, meaning this is also their third streak of seven victories.

The Flames turned to backup goalie Karri Ramo for his first career postseason start and he rewarded coach Bob Hartley by turning away 31 shots in a loss and keeping his team in the game during a lopsided first period.

The Ducks jumped out to a 1-0 lead 7:37 into the game as Anaheim out-shot Calgary 20-9 in the first period.

Right winger Jakob Silfverberg shipped a puck ahead to center Ryan Kesler, who found Beleskey in the slot for a one-timer. Beleskey has a goal in both games of the series.

The series shifts to Calgary for Game Three on Tuesday.