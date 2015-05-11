Ducks snuff out Flames threat to reach West final

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) celebrates with left wing Patrick Maroon (19) after scoring the game winning goal during overtime against the Calgary Flames in game five of the second round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports XChange) - The Anaheim Ducks beat Calgary 3-2 in overtime on Sunday to reach the Western Conference final for the first time since their Stanley Cup winning season in 2007.

Ducks winger Corey Perry, who left the game briefly in the second period with a leg injury, swept home the Game Five winner in a goalmouth scramble 2:36 into overtime to book Anaheim’s place in the conference final against Chicago.

Calgary’s Jiri Hudler opened the scoring in the first period before Anaheim center Ryan Kesler tied the game five minutes into the second.

Rookie Johnny Gaudreau restored the Flames lead almost two minutes later but the Ducks drew level once more early in the third through Matt Beleskey, who scored in a franchise playoffs record fifth consecutive game.

Perry appeared to be struggling following a collision with Calgary’s Matt Stajan in the second period but he was in the right place at the right time to claim the winner in overtime.

It was a tough loss for the Flames, who had performed above expectations this season and were not expected to make the playoffs, especially after losing captain Mark Giordano to a biceps injury in late February.

Flames goaltender Karri Ramo made 44 saves but failed to protect 1-0 and 2-1 leads as the Ducks peppered him with shots. The Flames were outshot 47-19.

Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau, in his eighth season behind the bench in the NHL, will be coaching in his first Conference final.