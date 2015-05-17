Ducks top Blackhawks in Western opener with 4-1 win

May 17, 2015; Anaheim, CA, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson (R) skates past Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (L) after scoring a goal during the third period in game one of the Western Conference Final of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Anaheim Ducks won the opening game of the Western Conference final with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in California on Sunday.

The Ducks, seeking their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since winning the trophy in 2007, opened up a 2-0 lead with goals from Hampus Lindholm and Kyle Palmieri before Brad Richards pulled one back for Chicago late in the second period.

Nate Thompson’s wrist shot made it 3-1 and Jakob Silfverberg wrapped up the win late in the third.

Game Two is at Anaheim on Tuesday.