Ducks top Blackhawks in Western opener with 4-1 win

(Reuters) - The Anaheim Ducks won the opening game of the Western Conference final with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in California on Sunday.
The Ducks, seeking their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since winning the trophy in 2007, opened up a 2-0 lead with goals from Hampus Lindholm and Kyle Palmieri before Brad Richards pulled one back for Chicago late in the second period.
Nate Thompson’s wrist shot made it 3-1 and Jakob Silfverberg wrapped up the win late in the third.
Game Two is at Anaheim on Tuesday.
