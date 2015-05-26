Ducks win in overtime after dramatic Blackhawks comeback

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) congratulates left wing Matt Beleskey (right) for scoring the game-winning goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the overtime period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Anaheim Ducks blew a two-goal lead in the final minutes of their Western Conference final against Chicago, but redeemed themselves in overtime to notch a 5-4 victory and come within one win of the Stanley Cup Finals.

It was the third game of the series to go into overtime but unlike Saturday’s double-overtime marathon win for Chicago, this one ended quickly as left winger Matt Belesky converted a pass from Ryan Kesler 45 seconds in.

The sealer quashed a determined effort by the Blackhawks, who fought back from a first-period three-goal deficit and tied the game with two goals in the final two minutes of the game from center Jonathan Toews.

The game went Anaheim’s way early, the Ducks 2-0 up by the six-minute mark on goals by Cam Fowler and Kesler. Sami Vatanen made it 3-0 before the period was over.

But the Blackhawks, who have been comfortable living on the edge in this postseason with four overtime wins, narrowed the lead in the second on goals by Teuvo Teravainen.

Patrick Maroon restored a two-goal cushion for the Ducks early in the third.

Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in the win.

The win puts the Ducks up 3-2 in the series and within one win of their third Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. They previously won the Cup in 2007, while the Blackhawks last hoisted the chalice in 2013.