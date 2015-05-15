NHL: Profile of the Eastern Conference finalists

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, who will meet in the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Eastern Conference final, starting on Saturday.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Founded: 1926

Home arena: Madison Square Garden

Regular season record: 53-22-7 (113 points)

How they qualified: Won Metropolitan Division; Beat Pittsburgh 4-1 in conference quarter-finals; Beat Washington 4-3 in conference semi-finals.

Head coach: Alain Vigneault

Most goals in playoffs: Derick Brassard (5)

Most points in playoffs: Derick Brassard/Derek Stepan (8)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 11 (1928, 1929, 1932, 1933,

1937, 1940, 1950, 1972, 1979, 1994, 2014)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)

- -

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Founded: 1992

Home arena: Amalie Arena

Regular season record: 50-24-8 (108 points)

How they qualified: Second in Atlantic Division; Beat Detroit 4-3 in conference quarter-finals; Beat Montreal 4-2 in conference semi-finals.

Head coach: Jon Cooper

Most goals in playoffs: Tyler Johnson (8)

Most points in playoffs: Tyler Johnson (12)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: One (2004)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2004)