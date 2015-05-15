FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NHL: Profile of the Eastern Conference finalists
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 15, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

NHL: Profile of the Eastern Conference finalists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, who will meet in the National Hockey League’s best-of-seven Eastern Conference final, starting on Saturday.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Founded: 1926

Home arena: Madison Square Garden

Regular season record: 53-22-7 (113 points)

How they qualified: Won Metropolitan Division; Beat Pittsburgh 4-1 in conference quarter-finals; Beat Washington 4-3 in conference semi-finals.

Head coach: Alain Vigneault

Most goals in playoffs: Derick Brassard (5)

Most points in playoffs: Derick Brassard/Derek Stepan (8)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 11 (1928, 1929, 1932, 1933,

1937, 1940, 1950, 1972, 1979, 1994, 2014)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)

- -

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Founded: 1992

Home arena: Amalie Arena

Regular season record: 50-24-8 (108 points)

How they qualified: Second in Atlantic Division; Beat Detroit 4-3 in conference quarter-finals; Beat Montreal 4-2 in conference semi-finals.

Head coach: Jon Cooper

Most goals in playoffs: Tyler Johnson (8)

Most points in playoffs: Tyler Johnson (12)

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: One (2004)

Stanley Cup championships: One (2004)

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.