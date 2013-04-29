FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 29, 2013 / 8:45 PM / in 4 years

Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams, listed by seed, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

1-PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Regular season record: 36-12-0

How they qualified: Won Atlantic division

Head coach: Dan Bylsma

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Four (1991, 1992, 2008, 2009)

Stanley Cup championships: Three (1991, 1992, 2009)

- -

2-MONTREAL CANADIENS

Regular season record: 29-14-5

How they qualified: Won Northeast division

Head coach: Michel Therrien

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 34 (1916, 1917, 1919,1924, 1925, 1930, 1931, 1944, 1946, 1947, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1989, 1993)

Stanley Cup championships: 24 (1916, 1924, 1930, 1931, 1944, 1946, 1953, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1993)

- -

3-WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Regular season record: 27-18-3

How they qualified: Won Southeast division

Head coach: Adam Oates

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: One (1998)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

4-BOSTON BRUINS

Regular season record: 28-14-6

How they qualified: Fourth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Claude Julien

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 18 (1927, 1929, 1930, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1953, 1957, 1958, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1990, 2011)

Stanley Cup championships: Six (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011)

- -

5-TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Regular season record: 26-17-5

How they qualified: Fifth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Randy Carlyle

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 21 (1918, 1922, 1932, 1933, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1945, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1951, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1967)

Stanley Cup championships: 13 (1918, 1922, 1932, 1942, 1945, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1951, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1967)

- -

6-NEW YORK RANGERS

Regular season record: 26-18-4

How they qualified: Sixth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: John Tortorella

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 10 (1928, 1929, 1932, 1933, 1937, 1940, 1950, 1972, 1979, 1994)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)

- -

7-OTTAWA SENATORS

Regular season record: 25-17-6

How they qualified: Seventh in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Paul MacLean

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: One (2007)

Stanley Cup championships: None

- -

8-NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Regular season record: 24-17-7

How they qualified: Eighth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Jack Capuano

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Five (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)

- -

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.