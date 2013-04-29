Profiles of Eastern Conference teams in playoffs

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams, listed by seed, that have qualified for the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs:

1-PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Regular season record: 36-12-0

How they qualified: Won Atlantic division

Head coach: Dan Bylsma

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Four (1991, 1992, 2008, 2009)

Stanley Cup championships: Three (1991, 1992, 2009)

2-MONTREAL CANADIENS

Regular season record: 29-14-5

How they qualified: Won Northeast division

Head coach: Michel Therrien

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 34 (1916, 1917, 1919,1924, 1925, 1930, 1931, 1944, 1946, 1947, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1989, 1993)

Stanley Cup championships: 24 (1916, 1924, 1930, 1931, 1944, 1946, 1953, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1986, 1993)

3-WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Regular season record: 27-18-3

How they qualified: Won Southeast division

Head coach: Adam Oates

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: One (1998)

Stanley Cup championships: None

4-BOSTON BRUINS

Regular season record: 28-14-6

How they qualified: Fourth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Claude Julien

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 18 (1927, 1929, 1930, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1953, 1957, 1958, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1990, 2011)

Stanley Cup championships: Six (1929, 1939, 1941, 1970, 1972, 2011)

5-TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Regular season record: 26-17-5

How they qualified: Fifth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Randy Carlyle

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 21 (1918, 1922, 1932, 1933, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1945, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1951, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1967)

Stanley Cup championships: 13 (1918, 1922, 1932, 1942, 1945, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1951, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1967)

6-NEW YORK RANGERS

Regular season record: 26-18-4

How they qualified: Sixth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: John Tortorella

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: 10 (1928, 1929, 1932, 1933, 1937, 1940, 1950, 1972, 1979, 1994)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1928, 1933, 1940, 1994)

7-OTTAWA SENATORS

Regular season record: 25-17-6

How they qualified: Seventh in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Paul MacLean

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: One (2007)

Stanley Cup championships: None

8-NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Regular season record: 24-17-7

How they qualified: Eighth in Eastern Conference

Head coach: Jack Capuano

Stanley Cup Finals appearances: Five (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984)

Stanley Cup championships: Four (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983)

