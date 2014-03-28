FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: National Hockey League playoff race
March 28, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: National Hockey League playoff race

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - State of play in the National Hockey League playoff race before the regular season ends on April 13.

The top three teams from each division earn automatic berths while the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, regardless of division, advance as wild cards. (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC

1. x-Boston Bruins

2. Montreal Canadiens

3. Tampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN

1. Pittsburgh Penguins

2. New York Rangers

3. Philadelphia Flyers

WILD CARD

1. Columbus Blue Jackets

2. Detroit Red Wings

3. Washington Capitals

4. Toronto Maple Leafs

5. New Jersey Devils

6. Carolina Hurricanes

7. Ottawa Senators

8. New York Islanders

9. e-Florida Panthers

10. e-Buffalo Sabres

- -

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRAL

1. x-St. Louis Blues

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Colorado Avalanche

PACIFIC

1. x-San Jose Sharks

2. x-Anaheim Ducks

3. Los Angeles Kings

WILD CARD

1. Minnesota Wild

2. Phoenix Coyotes

3. Dallas Stars

4. Vancouver Canucks

5. Nashville Predators

6. Winnipeg Jets

7. Calgary Flames

8. e-Edmonton Oilers

Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue

