Factbox: National Hockey League playoff race

(Reuters) - State of play in the National Hockey League playoff race before the regular season ends on April 13.
The top three teams from each division earn automatic berths while the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, regardless of division, advance as wild cards. (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention)
1. x-Boston Bruins
2. Montreal Canadiens
3. Tampa Bay Lightning
1. Pittsburgh Penguins
2. New York Rangers
3. Philadelphia Flyers
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
2. Detroit Red Wings
3. Washington Capitals
4. Toronto Maple Leafs
5. New Jersey Devils
6. Carolina Hurricanes
7. Ottawa Senators
8. New York Islanders
9. e-Florida Panthers
10. e-Buffalo Sabres
1. x-St. Louis Blues
2. Chicago Blackhawks
3. Colorado Avalanche
1. x-San Jose Sharks
2. x-Anaheim Ducks
3. Los Angeles Kings
1. Minnesota Wild
2. Phoenix Coyotes
3. Dallas Stars
4. Vancouver Canucks
5. Nashville Predators
6. Winnipeg Jets
7. Calgary Flames
8. e-Edmonton Oilers
Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue