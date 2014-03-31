Factbox: National Hockey League playoff race

(Reuters) - State of play in the National Hockey League playoff race before the regular season ends on April 13.

The top three teams from each division earn automatic berths while the next two highest-placed finishers in each conference, regardless of division, advance as wild cards. (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ATLANTIC

1. x-Boston Bruins

2. Montreal Canadiens

3. Tampa Bay Lightning

METROPOLITAN

1. x-Pittsburgh Penguins

2. New York Rangers

3. Philadelphia Flyers

WILD CARD

1. Detroit Red Wings

2. Columbus Blue Jackets

3. Washington Capitals

4. Toronto Maple Leafs

5. New Jersey Devils

6. Ottawa Senators

7. Carolina Hurricanes

8. New York Islanders

9. e-Florida Panthers

10. e-Buffalo Sabres

- -

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CENTRAL

1. x-St. Louis Blues

2. x-Colorado Avalanche

3. x-Chicago Blackhawks

PACIFIC

1. x-Anaheim Ducks

2. x-San Jose Sharks

3. Los Angeles Kings

WILD CARD

1. Minnesota Wild

2. Phoenix Coyotes

3. Dallas Stars

4. Vancouver Canucks

5. Nashville Predators

6. Winnipeg Jets

7. e-Calgary Flames

8. e-Edmonton Oilers